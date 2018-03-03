RLEF increases local player quota as Bolton stands down

Following its latest meeting in London, the RLEF board of directors has confirmed the minimum number of domestic quota players in all official RLEF competitions will be increased.

A resolution proposed by Wales Rugby League and seconded by the Federation Française de Rugby a XIII was carried 30 votes-to-nil which will see the minimum number of domestic quota players increase from two in a 17-man-squad to four, effective immediately. The resolution will apply to all levels of the European Championship and any future official tournament within the RLEF’s jurisdiction.

“The board was very pleased to see action resulting from debate on this subject in council in Belgrade last summer,” said RLEF general manager Danny Kazandjian. “But more than just the result of the resolution itself, the RLEF is particularly pleased to see members taking democratic steps to shape policy, a sign of the growing confidence and self-assurance of our members.”

Member of the board Blagoje Stoiljkovic reported on preparations for the eight-nation European U19 tournament, which kicks off on 5 August in Belgrade, whilst the board adopted the tender document for future events as well as the timetable up to 2024, which will ensure hosts are announced three years prior to each tournament.

Sally Bolton announced her resignation from the RLEF board, following her new role at the All England Club as director of strategy and planning. “I have enjoyed my time on the RLEF Board, contributing to the development of the sport in Europe,” said Bolton, who joined in October 2015. “I wish the RLEF well in its next stage of development.”

Kazandjian commented: “On behalf of the whole organisation I would like to thank Sally for her service in what has been a successful period of change, and wish her well in her new role at Wimbledon.”

Bolton has also resigned from the RLIF board, where she sat as one of the RLEF’s two nominated directors. The RLEF will begin recruiting for a new independent director and will nominate a replacement on the RLIF board in due course.