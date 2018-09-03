RLEF set to reveal Kazandjian replacement

With RLEF general manager, Danny Kazandjian, having taken up a similar role for the northern hemisphere with the International Federation, European Federation chairman Maurice Watkins, MBE paid tribute to his efforts.

“Whilst I wish Danny all the very best in his new role within the sport, with the International Federation, both I and the board are very sorry to lose him from the European Federation,” said Watkins.

“However, with his skill set it is understandable why the RLIF would have seen his value as their first, northern hemisphere general manager, and we will still continue to be in regular contact with him. In his time at the helm, Danny has meticulously driven standards off the field to match the rising ones on it, enabling the sport to grow sustainably from a solid foundation of increased technical expertise.”

Watkins also confirmed that Kazandjian has left a lasting legacy with the organization for his successor to pick up on.

“Danny has a required grasp of due process and negotiation, with over €1 million raised from public and private sectors where previously there had been no such funding. He was responsible for beginning important partnerships with the EU, UK Sport, the Commonwealth Games Federation and SportAccord,” Watkins noted.

“Danny also wrote and implemented the RLEF 2010-17 strategy, creating vision and values for the Federation; emphasised the need for domestic championships, technical coaching, and match official education via a cluster system, which has seen a doubling of members with their own competitions, and subsequent official government recognitions.

“He was at pains to put members at the centre of the RLEF’s work and created our annual membership audit, ensuring greater compliance and transparency across the organisation, as well as being technical director for a number of key events, from World Cup qualifiers to the now established U19s European Championships.”

With initial interviews having been undertaken, Kazandjian’s replacement is expected to be announced within the next week.