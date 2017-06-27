Rob Lui puts pen to paper on new Salford deal

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have tied up the services of halfback Rob Lui on a long-term deal.

The halfback has been the subject of intense speculation this year, with his contract with the Super League high-flyers out of contract at the end of the year.

But he has finally committed to the Red Devils, ensuring the club will keep their star player for the coming years.

Lui is the latest in a long line of players to commit to the Red Devils, but his retention is arguably the most imperative in Salford’s plans to maintain their success beyond the current campaign.

He joined the club from North Queensland Cowboys in 2016 but has come to the fore this year with a number of superb displays that have seen him in contention for the Albert Goldthorpe Medal at the end of the season.

“Rob is a really important player for us,” said head coach Ian Watson.

“He has come from being a back up in Australia to a key part of our side and the development in his game has been obvious in the two years he has been here, he’s three points off the lead for the Albert Goldthorpe Medal and his performances deserve that.

“Rob is great to work with, he’s always willing to learn and he has a great relationship with the rest of the team, something that will only help us going forward.”