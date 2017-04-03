Robbie Hunter-Paul joins Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Robbie Hunter-Paul, the legendary former Bradford Bulls halfback, has joined Salford Red Devils in a consultancy role.

Salford owner Marwan Koukash confirmed on Twitter that Hunter-Paul would be working for the club as a ‘commercial, media and marketing consultant’.

Hunter-Paul was most recently the chief executive at Bradford Bulls but left the club last August.

Before that, he had worked for Huddersfield Giants as their business development manager but left to join Bradford.

Delighted that @RHunterPaul have joined the club as a " Commercial, media and Marketing consultant " — Marwan Koukash (@drmarwanK) April 3, 2017

As a player, he won three Grand Finals, the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge twice during his time at the Bulls.