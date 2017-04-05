Robert Lui keen to remain a Salford Red Devil

42 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This story first appeared in Monday’s League Express. To ensure you don’t miss out on content like this in future, click here to open an online subscription for less than the price of a coffee – and get the hottest read in rugby league delivered to your smart device EVERY Sunday night.

Robert Lui has exclusively revealed to League Express that he wants to be the next Salford Red Devils player to commit his long-term future to the club.

The club have tied down a number of top stars to new contracts, with forward Craig Kopczak the latest to commit last week. And after helping the club enter the top four over the weekend courtesy of victory against St Helens, Lui said he is keen to extend the deal, which runs out at the end of this season.

“I want to follow in the footsteps of Ben (Murdoch-Masila), Junior (Sa’u) and everyone else who has signed up long-term,” he said.

“I love this club, it means a lot to me. They gave me a lifeline to play rugby again, and I came over, met some great boys and the coaching staff believe in me so I want to repay that faith they’ve shown in me.

“I feel much more settled now. I feel happy, and I feel comfortable as part of this team. Even though we’ve lost a couple of players due to injury, we’ve got some great combinations and I feel that I’m better this year than I was last year, without a doubt.”

The win against the Saints was Salford’s third in a row and fourth in five games – and Lui believes that their fourth-placed position is a realistic placing to maintain throughout the season.

“I can feel something special building here,” he added. “I feel we’re a top four team but that means nothing unless we deliver on the field. Everyone is pulling together for each other and guys like Mark Flanagan epitomise the spirit and effort we’ve got. It’s up to us to keep our minds on the job and prove we’re good enough to shake it up.”

The Red Devils head to Hull FC on Friday looking to solidify their place in the top four, and Lui admits consistency is the key to Salford cementing a position in the upper echelons of the table.

“Our belief is the difference,” he said. “It was our first year as a new squad last year and Ian Watson said to us we have to believe in what we can achieve. “We’re taking it game by gamed what we want to do this year is back up performances week after week. Last year we were up and down, but this year we’re targeting going on some runs.”