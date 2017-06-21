Robert Lui remains coy on Salford Red Devils future

27 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford halfback Robert Lui says he’s going to let his rugby do the talking when it comes to discussions over an extended stay at the club: but he admits he’s happy with the Red Devils.

Lui is perhaps the most notable out-of-contract player left for Salford to finalise talks with after a plethora of big names have committed their futures to the club in recent weeks.

Ben Murdoch-Masila, Junior Sa’u and more have extended their contracts with the club, and when asked by League Express if he was planning on doing the same, he told League Express: “I just want to let my footy do the talking.

“Whatever happens, happens. Family has got to come first and I’ll speak to my partner and see what happens. But I’m enjoying it here and I feel comfortable here – I’m happy.

“The club has brought the best out of me; I came here when I was really down looking for a new sport and I’ve fallen in love with the sport again. That’s down to Salford and I enjoy it here.”

Lui was speaking in the aftermath of Salford’s 30-6 victory against Wakefield in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals – a win which saw them advance to the last four of the competition for the first time since 1998. They have not made the final since 1969 – and Lui insists reaching the last four is not enough to satisfy Salford’s lofty ambitions this season.

“This is just reward for what we’ve done but we’re not stopping here, I promise the fans that,” he said.

“We want Wembley, we want the final and we want to win things. If we do make it I’d be desperate to see the stadium covered in red and see our great fans bring as many people as possible.

“We don’t get it (the cup) back at home and it means a lot to people here, I know that. Coming here from Australia I didn’t know too much about it at first but I get it now: I get what this means to the fans.

“We had to get back to what we do best and thankfully we did it because we felt in complete control. We were on it from minute one; I was eight years old the last time we got this far – that makes you realise how long it’s been I guess!”