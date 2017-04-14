Roberts hat-trick leads Broncos to victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brisbane Broncos claimed a 24-22 victory over Gold Coast Titans in the third NRL Good Friday game at Suncorp Stadium.

And they had their dynamic centre James Roberts to thank for their victory, after Roberts touched down for three of their five tries, including the late winner after 78 minutes, following a chargedown of a kick by Titans halfback Kane Elgey.

The Titans had opened the scoring with a try to Antony Don after ten minutes, with Ryan James adding a second try four minutes later. Ash Taylor converted both tries to give the Titans a 12-point margin.

The Broncos fought back to 10-12, however, with Roberts’ first two tries, the second of which was converted by Jordan Kahu.

But just when they appeared to be getting on top they were shocked by Chris Grevsmuhl who touched down an extraordinary effort that included two kicks before he touched down.

In the second half the Broncos gradually took charge of the game, with tries by Kode Nikorima and Anthony Milford giving them a 20-16 lead as the game entered the final ten minutes.

But the Titans were in no mood to surrender, and when Elgey scored their fourth try and Taylor converted, they held a two-point lead until Roberts stepped in to score the winner in front of a crowd of 34,592.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (C), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Tautau Moga, 5 Jordan Kahu, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 16 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Andrew Mccullough, 10 Adam Blair, 14 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillet, 13 Josh Mcguire; Interchange: 8 Korbin Sims, 11 Sam Thaiday, 15 Tevita Pangai, 17 David Mead

Titans: 1 Tyrone Roberts, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 20 Dan Sarginson, 5 Tyronne Roberts Davis, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (C), 11 Chris McQueen, 12 Chris Grevsmuhl, 13 Ryan Simpkins; Interchange: 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Max King, 16 Paterika Vaivai, 17 Leivaha Pulu.

A full review of all the weekend’s NRL action will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express