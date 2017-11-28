Roberts on NRL clubs’ radar

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants star Oliver Roberts has conceded he would have to consider the opportunity to play in Australia.

The 22-year-old significantly enhanced his reputation at the World Cup after being one of the star performers in the Ireland side that was desperately unlucky not to reach the quarter-finals.

Roberts scored twice in their final victory over Wales and earned lots of praise for his displays against Italy and Papua New Guinea as the Wolfhounds bowed out of the competition, despite winning two of their games.

His performances didn’t go unnoticed in NRL circles, with Roberts admitting his representatives had received enquiries from Down Under.

He remains under contract at Huddersfield for the next two years and he concedes he is more than happy at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, he revealed that should an offer arise in the NRL, he would have to seriously think about making the move.

“After being there it is something I’d heavily consider,” he told League Express.

“I’ve got off the phone with my agent and he said he’s had a few clubs make enquiries as to when I’m off contract in Super League. But my main priority is next year with Huddersfield and cracking on with that.

“Australia is an amazing country. From what I’ve been told and shown the facilities are phenomenal too. It’s something everyone needs to think about doing if the opportunity is there.”

Despite that Roberts admitted his full focus is on helping the Giants build on last year’s top-eight finish.

“It was great to show how Rick Stone has helped me at the World Cup,” he said.

“Rick has been brilliant with me and worked on a lot of things with me. The same can be said for Chris Thorman.

“I’ve got three or four weeks off before I’m back in and I’m looking forward to getting back into the swing of things with the boys.”