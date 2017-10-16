Robins land Super League forward for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tim Sheens is set to reunite with Salford forward Jordan Walne at Hull Kingston Rovers.

According to League Express, has Red Devils powerhouse has secured a move to the Robins ahead of their Super League return.

Walne, the brother of Huddersfield-bound Adam, was released by the Red Devils and was on the lookout for a new club.

He has now secured a move to the newly-promoted Rovers, where he will work with Sheens for a second time in his career.

