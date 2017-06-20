Robins land Swinton star Atkin
Hull Kingston Rovers have won the race for Swinton halfback Chris Atkin for next season.
The talented playmaker – who is an accomplished goal kicker – is thought to have been on the radar of several clubs, including Salford.
But the Robins look set to be the destination for the 24-year-old according to League Express.
Atkin goes into Wednesday’s game with Featherstone closing in on 100 appearances and 700 points for Swinton.
It is thought he is close to confirming a two-year deal with Hull KR.