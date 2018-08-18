Robins off the mark in Toronto

Hull Kingston Rovers secured a vital win in Toronto against the Wolfpack today, beating the home side 22-28 in a game that was nip and tuck for much of the way.

The Wolfpack went ahead early with a try to Nick Rawsthorne that was converted by Gareth O’Brien.

But the Robins replied with two spectacular length of the field efforts that saw Junior Vaivai cross under the posts after brilliant work from fullback Adam Quinlan, before Craig Hall then intercepted a pass and ran 90 metres to score.

Danny Tickle added both conversions and the Robins then took a 6-14 lead into the sheds at half-time when Hall kicked a penalty.

The Wolfpack came back into the game in the second half, taking a 16-14 lead on 48 minutes with a converted try from and two penalties from Gareth O’Brien.

The Robins went back into the lead on 60 minutes with another spectacular try, coming from a brilliant offload by James Greenwood to Quinlan in support, who supplied the scoring pass to halfback Chris Atkin. Tickle’s goal gave them a four-point lead and they soon added another try, this time to Chris Clarkson after he picked up a loose ball 20 metres from the Wolfpack line.

The Robins now led by ten points, but when Dixon scored his second try the margin was reduced to four points and the home crowd urged their team to make one last effort.

However, faulty handling let the Canadian side down, and when the Wolfpack were penalised for an illegal challenge near the halfway line on Danny McGuire, it was Hall who completed the scoring with a magnificent penalty goal to seal a tremendous victory for the Robins.

Toronto: Gareth O’Brien, Nick Rawsthorne, Gary Wheeler, Chase Stanley, Mason Caton-Brown, Josh McCrone, Blake Wallace,Darcy Lussick, Bob Beswick, Ashton Sims, Andrew Dixon, Cory Paterson, Jake Emmitt; Subs: Jack Buchanan, Andy Ackers, Adam Sidlow, Rich Whiting.

Tries: Rawsthorne, Dixon 2 Goals: O’Brien 5

Hull KR: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Junior Vaivai, Joe Wardill, Chris Atkin, Danny McGuire, Nick Scruton, Tommy Lee, Robbie Mulhern, James Greenwood, Joel Tomkins, Danny Tickle; Subs: Chris Clarkson, James Donaldson, Ben Kavanagh, Mose Masoe.

Tries: Vaivai, Hall, Atkin, Clarkson Goals: Tickle 4, Hall 2

