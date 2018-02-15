Robins register first win against woeful Catalans

Hull Kingston Rovers got their season up and running with a 23-4 win over Catalans.

In a bout between two teams searching for their first win of the season, it was Tim Sheens’ side who earned the two points as ill-discipline and a stack of errors let the Dragons down once again.

It was another dismal night for Steve McNamara’s side, who failed to impress once again and conceded a bunch of poor tries.

Ryan Shaw scored the first try of the evening and by half-time, the Robins were 16-0 ahead as Mose Masoe and Shaun Lunt crashed under by the posts.

Danny Tickle bagged a debut try to extend the lead further, and although David Mead crossed for the Dragons, Chris Atkin kicked a drop-goal to secure their first victory since returning to Super League.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Hull KR: Dagger, Carney, Minns, Salter, Shaw, Atkin, McGuire, Jewitt, Lee, Mulhern, Blair, Clarkson, Kavanagh. Subs: Lunt, Walne, Masoe, Tickle.

Tries: Shaw, Masoe, Lunt, Tickle.

Goals: Shaw (3). Field goal: Atkin

Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Tierney, Albert, Walsh, Casty, Aiton, Simon, Bird, Garcia, Baitieri. Subs: Bousquet, Margalet, Duport, Da Costa.

Tries: Mead

Goals: