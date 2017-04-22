Robins shock Centurions at Leigh Sports Village

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers will progress to the sixth round of the Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup after defeating Super League club Leigh Centurions 10-23 at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins took an early lead with two tries in the first ten minutes of the game from Ryan Shaw and George Lawler, with Jamie Ellis converting the first.

The Centurions gradually came back into the game with tries by Lachlan Burr and Curtis Naughton, with Ben Reynolds also converting their first try to level the game at 10-10 on 23 minutes.

But as the first half drew to a close the Robins pull ahead again with a try from James Greenwood from an astute Jordan Abdul pass, and Ellis’ conversion put them six points up at the break.

The second half was an arm-wrestle with no points until Ellis landed a field-goal on 70 minutes to put the Robins two scores ahead, and they rounded off a successful afternoon with a second try from Shaw two minutes from the end of the game, with a conversion from Ellis making the final score 10-23.

Leigh: 6 Martyn Ridyard, 19 Ryan Hampshire, 3 Ben Crooks, 5 Matty Dawson, 30 Curtis Naughton, 20 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 24 Jamie Acton, 21 Liam Hood, 10 Dayne Weston, 17 Atelea Vea, 12 Glenn Stewart, 13 Harrison Hansen; Subs: 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Danny Tickle, 23 Sam Hopkins, 29 Lachlan Burr.

Hull KR: 1 Adam Quinlan, 5 Ryan Shaw, 22 Heffernan, 4 Liam Salter, 31 David Hodgson, 16 Jordan Abdull, 7 Jamie Ellis, 8 Nick Scruton, 9 Shaun Lunt, 35 Josh Johnson, 19 George Lawler, 11 Maurice Blair, 33 Ben Kavanagh; Subs: 12 James Greenwood, 18 Zach Dockar-Clay, 21 Robbie Mulhern, 24 Joe Wardill.

A full report, photos and analysis of this match will feature in Monday’s League Express.