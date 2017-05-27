Robins survive Bradford scare

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers ended the first day of the 2017 Summer Bash with a hard fought victory over a valiant Bradford side, prevailing 20-19.

The Robins, huge favourites going into the match against a young Bulls side without a win in over a month and bottom of the Championship. had to come from behind twice to secure a victory as Bradford put in a hugley improved display to seriously scare the league leaders in front of a record attendance of 11,557.

Tim Sheens’ side were 8-7 ahead at half-time, after James Bentley and Andrew Heffernan scored for either side.

Jamie Ellis extended the lead to 10-7 just after the break but Dane Chisholm scored on his second debut to put the Bulls 13-10 ahead.

Heffernan bagged a second try to re-establish a lead for KR before Jordan Abdull seemingly secured the game with a further try.

But Ethan Ryan’s try provided a nervy finish, but the Robins held on.

Bulls: Thomas, Macani, Ryan, Bentley, Campbell, Lilley, Chisholm, Magrin, Hallas, Kirk, C. Smith, Roche, Peltier. Subs: Oledzki, Moore, Keyes, Davies.

Rovers: Cockayne, Moss, Butler-Fleming, Heffernan, Shaw, Abdull, Ellis, Scruton, Lunt, Johnson, Blair, Addy, Kavanagh. Subs: Mulhern, Salter, Dockar-Clay, Cator