Robins unchanged for Rhinos clash

Hull Kingston Rovers will head to Elland Road with an unchanged side.

Tim Sheens has put faith in the 19-man squad that fell to defeat against Wakefield last week.

Chris Atkin and Jordan Walne both missed out against Trinity but will both be considered for selection ahead of Danny McGuire’s first-ever game against his old club.

Hull KR squad to face Leeds: Adam Quinlan, Thomas Minns, Andrew Heffernan, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Maurice Blair, James Greenwood, Ben Kavanagh, Lee Jewitt, Chris Clarkson, Tommy Lee, Matty Marsh, Robbie Mulhern, Liam Salter, Chris Atkin, Jordan Walne, Justin Carney.