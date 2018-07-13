Robins winger Shaw ruled out for the year

Hull Kingston Rovers have received a blow after it was confirmed goal-kicking winger Ryan Shaw will miss the rest of the season.

The speedster was initially thought to be set for a six-to-eight week absence, but scans have shown more severe damage to his knee that will require surgery.

It’s the second serious knee injury the former Bradford man has suffered, and his absence will come as a significant blow to Tim Sheens, with Shaw proving to be one of his most reliable performers since becoming KR head coach last year.

More to follow