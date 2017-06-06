Robinson leaves Halifax

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax RLFC have confirmed the departure of utility playmaker Connor Robinson.

The 22-year-old joined the Championship club from Hull Kingston Rovers in 2015 but has been forced to leave the club due to work commitments.

He is expected to join League 1 side York City Knights.

“Connor has been offered a promotion at work which he feels he can’t turn down,” said Halifax head coach Richard Marshall.

“He has got to do what is best for himself and his family. His work commitments mean he is unable to make it over to Halifax in time for our training sessions. He is looking for a team closer to his home and we won’t stand in his way as work and family always come first for any of us.

“Connor has been a positive squad member over the last few years and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Robinson added: “My promotion at work means I will be doing later shifts which, with me travelling from Hull, means I would miss virtually all of the sessions. I’ve some fond memories from my time at Halifax, the highlight being playing in the 2015 Qualifiers and going the length of the field for a try against Sheffield in the same competition. I leave with good memories and wish the lads all the best going forward.”