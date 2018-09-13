Robinson set for Fax

Halifax are poised to move for Featherstone winger Shaun Robinson for next season, League Express understands.

Fax were close to signing Robinson last year before he decided to join Rovers from Swinton Lions.

But with Featherstone restructuring their squad for financial reasons, Robinson is now set to move on and is expected to finally end up at the Shay.

He will be one of a handful of new arrivals at the club, with coach Richard Marshall not expected to make sweeping changes to his squad.

One player Marshall has admitted an interest in is Wakefield prop Jordan Baldwinson, who has been ruled out of for the remainder of the season after rupturing his medial ligament while on loan at Fax.

Marshall said: “Jordan is under contract at Wakefield as far as I know, but we’d like to speak to them about the possibility of another loan if that’s an option.

“His injury is a shame because he’s been really good for us; he has really integrated into the team and loves it here.

“But he isn’t our player, so anything would be up to Wakefield.”

Marshall took a young side to Hull KR on Sunday after a host of injuries to his squad. Simon Grix, Ed Barber, Steve Tyrer, Brandon Douglas and Elliott Morris were all ruled out, while fullback Kieran Moss was ineligible as part of the deal that took him from Rovers to Fax.