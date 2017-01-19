Robinson teases guest cameo in Giants testimonial

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Luke Robinson might not have made the team sheet for his testimonial game at the weekend, but he hasn’t ruled out the prospect of taking to the field one last time.

The career of the former Salford, Wigan and Giants star will be celebrated on Sunday when Huddersfield take on Bradford in his testimonial match on Sunday.

Robinson, a former England international in his prime, was forced to retire last year due to several injuries. However, he is currently contemplating the possibility of playing one final game.

“I’ve just been discussing with Rick (Stone) and there might a cameo appearance,” he said.

“I might make five minutes, we’re a little bit undecided. My wife doesn’t think it is a very good idea, but Rick doesn’t see a problem with it. To be fair I’m probably faster now than I was the last two years I’ve been playing as I haven’t been able to stand on my right for the last two years but I can now.

“The problem is that I’ve had a lot of turkey and a lot of trifle over Christmas and even five minutes, I am just not sure how I’ll go with five minutes really.”

Despite Robinson’s best efforts, Eorl Crabtree will not have one last hurrah, although the iconic Giants forward will make a farewell speech at half-time after his decision to retire during the off-season.

“I tried to rope Big Eorl in really as it would be nice for him to take one last drive. But he’s had an elbow reconstruction and he’s got a new nose, so that’s gone.

“He will have a bit of time to speak to them (the fans) after his retirement so that’s a nice touch. He’s going to be going round the boxes and doing a bit of speech in the bar afterwards so it’s a bit of a farewell for Eorl as well which will be nice for the fans and Eorl as well.”

The club’s international players who played in the Four Nations, Jermaine McGillvary, Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley are all in contention to play.

Huddersfield squad to face Bradford: Jermaine McGillvary, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Jared Simpson, Liam Johnson, Matty English, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien, Izaac Farrell, Harry Woollard, Billy Hayes, Jon Luke Kirby.