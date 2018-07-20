Roby one of the best in the world, says Holbrook, after derby win over Wigan

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook insisted captain James Roby is one of the best players in the world after watching him produce a masterful display to help the Saints extend their lead at the Super League summit.

Roby was instrumental in Thursday night’s 14-6 win over Wigan, the Saints’ 13th in succession, which moves them ten points clear of the Warriors at the top of the table.

And Holbrook admitted Roby was ultimately the reason the Saints ended up on the winning side.

“He was unbelievable,” he said.

“He was the difference between the two sides. I’ve never seen a player in the middle make so many cover tackles.

“I knew before I came how good he was, and I said straight away we had to start using him more – but not to this extent. I wouldn’t say he surprises me, but he’s one of the best in the world – one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

Holbrook also insisted he will not get carried away with the league table; defeat for Hull at Wakefield on Sunday guarantees a top-four spot for the Saints with eight games still remaining.

“That was one of the toughest games I’ve watched,” Holbrook said. “I won’t worry about points difference and things like that – I’ll just worry about us doing it all over again next week.”