Rochdale facing selection crisis ahead of Toulouse trip

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rochdale Hornets have been hit by a serious selection crisis ahead of their trip to Toulouse.

Alan Kilshaw could be without up to six first-team stars for the trip to face the top-four hopefuls following their defeat to Sheffield on Sunday.

Gary Middlehurst and Lewis Palfrey will both miss out through hip and neck injuries respectively, while Chris Riley (calf), Miles Greenwood (knee) and Ryan Maneely (back) are also doubts.

Meanwhile, Jo Taira will also be unable to travel due to visa issues.

“It’s frustrating but we need to look at the bigger picture and the run in,” head coach Alan Kilshaw said.

“Gaz has been stand out for us all season and Lewis has carried this neck injury since the Toulouse home game when he had to go off. It has had an effect on his goal kicking as well but he hasn’t moaned and put his hand up every week but he struggled throughout the game on Sunday which has made us look at resting him this weekend to get some intensive rehab in him.

“Chris Riley is a doubt, as is Ryan. He had an operation on a back problem a few weeks ago and he felt a snag with that over the weekend so we’ll see if he gets through the week.

“We don’t have the biggest squad so when you get a few injuries like this it can hurt you – especially having to go to France. It’s a task in itself and it will be even more difficult now but these backs to the wall situations bring the best out in this group and we will have a strong 17 ready to perform on Saturday.

“It makes our dual registration agreement with Warrington all the more important as they can provide some light relief.”