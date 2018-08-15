Rochdale head coach Alan Kilshaw to leave at the end of the season

Rochdale head coach Alan Kilshaw will leave the Hornets at the end of the season.

TotalRL understands the two parties have come to a mutual agreement with the club set to be relegated at the end of the season.

It’s believed the playing squad was informed last night of his departure at the end of the current campaign.

Kilshaw joined the club in 2016 and defied the odds to guide the Hornets to an unexpected promotion in his maiden season as they defeated Toulouse Olympique in the Promotion Final.

Despite being widely tipped to go straight back down from the Championship, the Hornets finished ninth in their maiden season back in the second tier, picking up impressive wins over the likes of Featherstone along the way.

But the current campaign has proven difficult for the Hornets. A budget deficit at the beginning of the year saw the club ask players to take a wage reduction which resulted in key centre Lewis Galbraith leave to join Batley Bulldogs.

Injuries have crippled the Hornets this year and they are currently five points adrift of safety with six games to play.

Kilshaw isn’t expected to be out of the game long. He is understood to have interest from clubs in the UK and Australia which will only intensify with the news of his departure from Rochdale.

The club is expected to make an announcement imminently.