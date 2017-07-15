Rochdale look to provide upset
Rochdale head coach Alan Kilshaw admits it’s been some time since his side produced an upset – but he hopes to put that right when they take on London this weekend.
The Hornets eased their relegation fears last week with a victory over Swinton, a result that leaves them three points clear of the drop zone.
This week they take on a London team chasing second place in the Championship to secure an additional home game in the Qualifiers.
But Kilshaw is hoping they can dent their hopes with a shock win.
“We haven’t caused an upset for a while, and that’s something in our thoughts, we’re going to go out there and play to win,” he told the club’s official website.
"We know it's going to be a tough challenge but these lads are up for the challenge, the coaches are up for the challenge and it's an exiting game."