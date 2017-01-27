Rochdale player handed six match ban for social media comments

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rochdale Hornets player Jono Smith has been suspended for six matches and fined £100 for comments made on social media.

Smith made the comments after the Hornets defeated Toulouse to earn promotion to the Championship via the Kingstone Press League 1 Promotion Final.

Smith was found to have breached RFL Operational Rule D1.1(b) conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game, C2.6 failure to adhere to Codes of Conduct, C2.10 Unacceptable Behaviour and the RFL’s Respect and Social Media Policies.

A former North Wales Crusaders player, Smith has had previous run-ins with the game’s governing body.

He was suspended for eight matches at the start of the 2016 season after being charged on grounds of misconduct after abusing match officials on two separate occasions. The first of these incidents took place whilst Smith was already serving another suspension for a similar offence.