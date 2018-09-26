Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named as Dally M medalist

New Zealand Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been named as the Dally M Medalist and Fullback of the Year.

Tuivasa-Sheck beat off competition from Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga and Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks to win the coveted prize at the awards ceremony at Sydney harbour.

It was the second time the Kiwi had won the fullback of the year having won it 2015.

The 2017 Dally M Medalist Cameron Smith took home the captain of the year whilst Anthony Seibold was named as coach of the year after South Sydney’s stellar year.

The remaining members of the team of the year are:

Winger: Blake Ferguson

Centre: Joey Leilua

Stand off: Cameron Munster

Scrum half: Luke Brooks

Hooker: Damien Cook

Prop: Andrew Fifita

Second row: Josh Jackson

Loose forward: Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: Jazz Tevaga