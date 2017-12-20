Rookies to watch in 2018 nominations

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Every year, League Express publishes an annual survey of some of the young rookies who could make a big impression in the coming Super League season.

Now is the time to draw up a shortlist of a player from each club that could excel in 2018. To qualify, the player cannot have made more than 10 Super League appearances heading into the new season.

At the end of the year, League Express shortlists and chooses the winner of the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal, which could well be one of the names entered into our ‘Rookies to watch in 2018’ feature.

The past winners of the award are:

Luke Burgess (2008)

Sam Tomkins (2009)

Liam Watts (2010)

Jermaine McGillvary (2011)

John Bateman (2012)

Tom Lineham (2013)

Joe Burgess (2014)

Andre Savelio (2015)

Max Jowitt (2016)

Liam Marshall (2017)

Our provisional list of rookies to watch in 2018 is:

Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Matty English (Huddersfield Giants)

Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC)

Ryan Shaw (Hull KR)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

Levy Nzoungou (Salford Red Devils)

James Bentley (St Helens)

Luke Hooley (Wakefield Trinity)

Luis Johnson (Warrington Wolves)

Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings)

Josh Ganson (Wigan Warriors)

