Roosters defeat Canterbury in cracker

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A Luke Keary-inspired Sydney came from behind to defeat Canterbury 28-24.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback created three tries as the Roosters picked up their second straight victory, and condemned James Graham’s Bulldogs to a second successive defeat at the start of the year.

Canterbury did go 8-0 ahead following tries through Kerrod Holland and Josh Morris, but Trent Robinson’s side hit back with a Boyd Cordner try, before two tries through Daniel Tupou put the Rooster 16-8 ahead at half-time.

Blake Ferguson extended the lead shortly after the break, but quickfire tries through Brett Morris and Adam Elliott, the latter try created by Graham, cut the deficit to four.

However, Keary was on hand to create the decisive try as his exquisitely-timed pass allowed Mitchell Aubusson to score, and although Morris got a second for the evening late on, the Rooster claimed the victory.

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate, 2. Brett Morris, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Kerrod Holland, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Moses Mbye, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Michael Lichaa, 10. James Graham, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Greg Eastwood, 13. David Klemmer. Bench: 14. Sam Kasiano, 15. Danny Fualalo, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

Roosters: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Blake Ferguson 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Luke Keary 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Dylan Napa 11.Boyd Cordner 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Aidan Guerra Bench: 15. Kane Evans 16. Ryan Matterson 17.Connor Watson 18. Chris Smith