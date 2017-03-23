Roosters edge Rabbitohs to extend unbeaten start

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

South Sydney Roosters picked up their fourth consecutive victory as they defeated city rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs to move top of the NRL.

A superb opening 40 minutes saw Trent Robinson’s side take a 14-0 lead, with Daniel Tupou’s second-half try securing the match.

Upcoming back Latrell Mitchell opened the scoring for the Roosters, his fifth try in four games, before Michael Gordon scored from Joseph Manu’s fine ball to extend the lead to 12-0.

Gordon added a penalty goal before the break to make it 14-0, and although Sitiveni Moceidreke gave the Rabbitohs hope with a try early in the second-half, Tupou’s try secured victory for the Rabbitohs.

Rabbitohs: Johnston, Moceidreke, Talakai, Jennings, Goodwin, Walker, Reynolds, T Burgess, Farah, Clark, Sutton, Turner, S Burgess. Subs: Crichton, Cook, Rochor, Musgrove

Roosters: Gordon, Tupou, Mitchell, Manu, Kenny-Dowall, Keary, Pearce, Waerea-Gargreaves, Carter, Napa, Cordner, Aubusson, Guerra. Subs: Liu, Tetevano, Matterson, Watson