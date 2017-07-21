Roosters gain comfortable win over Knights

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sydney Roosters gained an expected victory, 28-4, against Newcastle Knights at Allianz Stadium today to confirm their position in second place on the NRL ladder.

The Roosters made some key changes from Tuesday’s team listing, with Mitchell Aubusson moving from the second row to replace Joseph Manu in the centres, Victor Radley starting at hooker and Mitch Cornish switching back to the bench. Aidan Guerra played in the starting pack while Zane Tetevano joined the bench.

Newcastle made one change with Jamie Buhrer set to start at hooker, shifting Daniel Levi to the bench.

The Roosters led 12-4 at half-time through tries by Blake Ferguson, who collected a superb Latrell Mitchell kick, and Luke Keary, with both tries goaled by Mitchell.

New Zealand Test star Shaun Kenny-Dowall, making his debut for the Knights after a long career with the Roosters, grabbed a try on 30 minutes when he touched down a Dane Gagai grubber.

In the second half the Roosters pulled away with 16 unanswered points with tries to Daniel Tupou, Isaac Liu and Connor Watson, with Sio Siua Taukeiaho converting two of them.

Roosters: 1 Connor Watson, 5 Blake Ferguson, 12 Mitchell Aubusson (C), 3 Latrell Mitchell, 2 Daniel Tupou, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Mitchell Pearce, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (C), 17 Victor Radley, 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Ryan Matterson, 16 Aidan Guerra, 13 Isaac Liu; Interchange: 9 Mitchell Cornish, 14 Kane Evans, 15 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 18 Zane Tetevano

Tries: Ferguson, Keary, Tupou, Liu, Watson; Goals: Mitchell 2, Taukeiaho 2

Knights: 1 Nathan Ross, 2 Chanel Mata’utia, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Brock Lamb, 7 Trent Hodkinson, 8 Daniel Saifiti, 14 Jamie Buhrer (C), 10 Joshua King, 11 Sione Mata’utia (C), 12 Joe Wardle, 13 Mitchell Barnett; Interchange: 9 Daniel Levi, 15 Mickey Paea, 16 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 17 Luke Yates.

Tries: Kenny-Dowall

