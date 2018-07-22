Roosters hammer Manly

Sydney Roosters hit their stride to smash Manly Sea Eagles 56-24.

The Roosters started brightly and were in the lead when Victor Radley picked up a scrappy offload and got through the Manly defence.

They continued to dominate resulting in Boyd Cordner going over off a great pass by Luke Keary. Then Daniel Tupou returned a kick well up-field. On the next play, Blake Ferguson went over in the other corner.

After Tupou butchered a fourth try, Jake Friend set up a break for James Tedesco. On the next play, Joseph Manu had an easy try.

The Sea Eagles just couldn’t deal with the Roosters. Ferguson was next over for his second after a great pass from Friend.

Manly did score with half-time looming; Frank Winterstein going over for the Sea Eagles. There was time, however, for Latrell Mitchell to score a try after a bat-back by Tupou.

Manly continued to try after the break. Tries from Shaun Lane and Tom Trbojevic sandwiched a first NRL try for Rooster Lindsay Collins.

The Roosters began to pull away again with a classic Mitchell try. Then Keary and Mitchell set up Tedesco to bring up the 50-point mark.

Straight away, the Roosters came again. Keary sprinted up the middle and found Sio Siua Taukeiaho who finished under the posts. Daly Cherry-Evans scored a consolation late on after an offload from Toafofoa Sipley.

Sea Eagles: T Trbojevic, M Wright, Suli, Kelly, Parker, T Wright, Cherry-Evans, Fonua-Blake, Fainu, Taupau, Thompson, Winterstein, J Trbojevic; Interchanges: Lane, Hodkinson, Paseka, Sipley

Tries: Winterstein, Lane, T Trbojevic, Cherry-Evans; Goals: Hodkinson 4

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, Mitchell, Manu, Ferguson, Keary, Cronk, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Matterson, Radley; Interchanges: Tetevano, Baptiste, Butcher, Collins

Tries: Radley, Cordner, Ferguson 2, Manu, Mitchell 2, Collins, Tedesco, Taukeiaho; Goals: Mitchell 8

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.