Roosters hold off fast-finishing Broncos

Brisbane Broncos scored two tries in the last ten minutes, but Jordan Kahu was only able to convert one of them and the Sydney Roosters were able to hold on to win 18-16 today at Allianz Stadium.

Mitchell Pearce was ruled out for the Roosters after suffering a concussion in State of Origin I last Wednesday. Mitch Cornish was injured during training on Friday and is replaced by Connor Watson. Zane Tetevano replaced Lindsay Collins on the bench.

For the Broncos, Anthony Milford was out with a concussion from Origin I, with Benji Marshall starting at stand-off. Kodi Nikorima was also out, with Jayden Su’A starting on the bench.

The Roosters went ahead after 10 minutes when Joseph Manu linked up with Michael Gordon to send the fullback over for the first try of the evening.

But the Broncos replied when Benji Marshall ran on to a great pass from Ben Hunt to cross for his first try in Broncos colours.

The Roosters took the lead again through NSW Blues skipper Boyd Cordner, who crashed over two minutes before the interval, with Gordon having converted both tries.

In the second half there was no score until on 70 minutes Cordner scored his second try, and Gordon’s third conversion would prove crucial, as the Broncos fought back with late tries to Corey Oates and Tautau Moga, but Kahu’s failure to convert the latter settled the outcome.

Roosters: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 19 Connor Watson, 6 Luke Keary, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jake Friend (C), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (C), 12 Mitchell Aubusson, 13 Sio Siua Taukeiaho; Interchange: 14 Isaac Liu, 16 Aidan Guerra, 17 Ryan Matterson, 23 Zane Tetevano.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (C), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Tautau Moga, 5 Jordan Kahu, 20 Benji Marshall, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Korbin Sims, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Adam Blair, 11 Sam Thaiday, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire; Interchange: 14 Alex Glenn, 15 Tevita Pangai, 16 Herman Ese’ese, 19 Jayden Su’A,

