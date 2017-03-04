Roosters ruin English debuts for Titans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sydney Roosters defeated the Gold Coast Titans 18-32 tonight at CBus Stadium, which was a disappointment for the Titans’ two English debutants, Dan Sarginson and substitute Joe Greenwood.

The Roosters, for whom Latrell Mitchell scored a hat-trick of tries, were imperious in the first half, racing into a 28-point lead with the Titans failing to get onto the scoreboard.

In that first 40 minutes they had two tries each from Mitchell and new recruit Luke Keary, as well as one from fullback Michael Gordon, who also converted four tries.

But it was a different story in the second half, as the Titans fought back, opening their account with a try from wingman Anthony Don, who then had another effort disallowed at the corner post after he was found to be just in touch.

But when Kane Elgey and Jarryd Hayne touched down, with Ashley Taylor converting all their tries, it was 18-28 and an unlikely victory seemed possible.

But the Roosters put the game to bed with a late try from Mitchell, following a catch and offload from winger Daniel Tupou, and the victory rounded off a disappointing night for the Titans’ two English recruits.

Titans: 1. Jarryd Hayne, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Dan Sarginson, 4. Konrad Hurrell, 5. Will Zillman, 6. Kane ELgey, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Tyrone Roberts , 10. Ryan James (c), 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Chris McQueen, 13. Leivaha Pulu; Subs: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Nathaniel Peteru, 16. Agnatius Paasi, 17. Joe Greenwood.

Roosters: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Blake Ferguson, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Luke Keary , 7. Mitchell Pearce , 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend (c), 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Aidan Guerra; Subs: 14. Isaac Liu, 15. Kane Evans, 16. Ryan Matterson, 17. Connor Watson.

Full NRL reports will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express