Roosters snatch late victory over Panthers

Sydney Roosters came from behind to beat the Penrith Panthers 12-14 in a thriller at Pepper Stadium this evening.

The game finally came down to Roosters duo Michael Gordon and Latrell Mitchell making a try-saving tackle on Tyrone Peachey almost on their own line on the last tackle as the Panthers attacked fiercely.

‌Gordon, a former Penrith player, was the star of the show with two tries to keep the Roosters’ undefeated start to the season after three games.

The Panthers scored first with a penalty after James Tamou was held down in the tackle.

And they got the first try when Matt Moylan set up a try for Tyrone Peachey with a smart pass.

Nathan Cleary added the touchline conversion for an 8-0 lead.

But with halfback Mitchell Pearce coming more into the game, the Roosters replied with two quick tries.

First, Pearce fed Michael Gordon for their opening try, before Latrell Mitchell broke through and handed on to Pearce, who got it back to Mitchell for the try.

Two Cleary penalties gave the Panthers a 12-10 lead and the bunker disallowed what looked to be the matchwinner for the Panthers, calling Peachey and Moylan offside.

And it was the Roosters finally snatched the game with Gordon’s second try to maintain their great start to the season.

Panthers: 1. Matt Moylan, 2. Dean Whare, 3. Waqa Blake, 4. Tyrone Peachey, 21. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Peter Wallace, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 14. James Fisher-Harris, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Trent Merrin; Subs: 15. Leilani Latu, 16. Viliame Kikau, 17. Sitaleki Akauola, 20. Peta Hiku.

Roosters: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Luke Keary , 7. Mitchell Pearce , 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend (c), 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Aidan Guerra; Subs: 14. Isaac Liu, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Ryan Matterson, 17. Connor Watson

