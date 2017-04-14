Roosters too strong for Knights in Newcastle

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sydney Roosters gave an impressive defensive performance today to restrict Newcastle Knights to just one try as they registered a 6-24 victory at the Knights’ McDonald Jones Stadium in fron of 21,412 spectators.

The Roosters kept the Knights scoreless in the first half, while scoring twelve points themselves through tries by Joseph Manu and Michael Gordon, with Gordon converting both.

The Knights fought back in the second half, however, with former Hull KR winger Ken Sio scoring after 45 minutes, and Trent Hodkinson’s conversion reducing the margin to six points.

The Knights supporters were confident their side could continue their revival against the Roosters, who were coming into the game off the back of a 32-8 defeat a week earlier against Brisbane.

But Roosters halfbacks Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce stepped up to lead their side to victory in the closing stages of the game.

Knights, 1 Brendan Elliot, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Nathan Ross, 6 Brock Lamb, 7 Trent Hodkinson (C), 17 Daniel Saifiti, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Josh Starling, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 16 Joe Wardle, 13 Mitchell Barnett; Interchange: 8 Jack Stockwell, 14 Sam Stone, 19 Luke Yates, 21 Jacob Saifiti.

Roosters: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Joseph Manu, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Mitchell Pearce, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 18 Paul Carter, 10 Isaac Liu, 11 Boyd Cordner (C), 12 Mitchell Aubusson, 13 Aidan Guerra; Interchange: 9 Jake Friend (C), 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Ryan Matterson, 23 Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

