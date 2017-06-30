Round 20 – The Championship’s key talking points

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1 Can Dewsbury’s revival continue?

One of the most important games of the entire weekend will be played at The Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday.

Dewsbury host Rochdale Hornets on Sunday in a huge battle at the bottom of the Championship.

Despite contrasting starts at the beginning of the year, which started with Rochdale hammering the Rams to go top of the Championship, Dewsbury will move above the Hornets with a victory.

That would leave the Hornets well in the relegation mix, although a win would just keep some distance between them and the drop zone.

Either way, it’s a huge game.

2 How far have Batley come in recent weeks?

Very slowly, the tide appears to be turning at Batley under Matt Diskin.

A transition period has certainly taken place at the Bulldogs, in truth, it’s still ongoing, but recent results and performances have shown significant improvement.

Three wins on the spin have seen them generate some positivity, but the true extent of their progress will be on show this weekend when they play third-placed Featherstone, who are in desperate need of the two points as they chase a Qualifiers spot.

3 Halifax – last chance saloon?

Fax suffered a huge blow to their top four hopes last week following a shock defeat to Swinton.

A victory would have moved them level with fourth-placed Toulouse, instead, they are still chasing the leading pack ahead of their match with fierce rivals Bradford.

Richard Marshall’s men have a superb record against the Bulls over the last two years, winning five of the last six encounters between the two teams. Realistically, they need to extend that run to make the four, with away trips to Toulouse and Featherstone, plus the visit of Hull Kingston Rovers following this fixture.

4 Are London better than Hull Kingston Rovers?

Ahead of the clash between the Championship’s top two sides, London are surrounded by A LOT of hype.

Ten straight wins have seen them ease past their top four rivals on several occasions and hammer other teams too.

They’ve been so impressive that there is a growing belief that the Broncos are genuine promotion contenders.

Those credentials will receive their biggest test of verification on Sunday when they take on the Robins, who secured their top four spot last weekend.

Tim Sheens’ side is five points ahead of London and will secure the Championship title with a victory. That will be a significant accomplishment, but all eyes will be firmly on Andrew Henderson’s men.

5 Are Toulouse feeling the heat?

As the pressure intensifies for those chasing a top four spot, Toulouse showed signs of weakness last week as they went down to Dewsbury.

It was a damaging defeat only softened by Halifax’s shock loss too. But with some very tough games coming up, they simply must defeat Oldham on Sunday to ensure they’re in the best shape possible to reach the Qualifiers.

Another defeat would leave serious questions hanging over their head.