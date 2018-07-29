You are here

Round-up: London and Halifax in the Qualifiers as Cas beat Widnes

Matthew Shaw

Castleford moved up to third in Super League after victory over Widnes.

The Vikings started well and went ahead, but a Greg Eden hat-trick secured a  52-24 win.

London and Halifax earned places in the Qualifiers with comfortable wins over Barrow and Rochdale.

The Broncos moved into second place thanks to a 72-6 win which moved them ahead of Toulouse on points difference while Fax defeated Rochdale 38-6.

Leigh came from behind to end a turbulent week with a victory over Sheffield, while Batley defeated Swinton.

In League 1, York moved joint top with Bradford as they defeated Coventry 68-6, there were also victories, for Hemel, Workington, Whitehaven, Hunslet and Doncaster.

Full reports from all these games will be in the new League Express.