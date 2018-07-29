Round-up: London and Halifax in the Qualifiers as Cas beat Widnes

Castleford moved up to third in Super League after victory over Widnes.

The Vikings started well and went ahead, but a Greg Eden hat-trick secured a 52-24 win.

London and Halifax earned places in the Qualifiers with comfortable wins over Barrow and Rochdale.

The Broncos moved into second place thanks to a 72-6 win which moved them ahead of Toulouse on points difference while Fax defeated Rochdale 38-6.

Leigh came from behind to end a turbulent week with a victory over Sheffield, while Batley defeated Swinton.

In League 1, York moved joint top with Bradford as they defeated Coventry 68-6, there were also victories, for Hemel, Workington, Whitehaven, Hunslet and Doncaster.

