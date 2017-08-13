Roundup: 13th August
Widnes Vikings picked up their first win of the 2017 Qualifiers as Corey Thompson’s brace helped them to a 36-12 victory at Halifax.
Despite Fax’s red-hot winger Ben Heaton making it six tries in two appearances, they barely threatened a shock at the Shay.
London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers played out an enthralling 32-32 draw as both sides picked up their first points of the Middle 8’s.
The Broncos led by 10 going into the closing moments but tries from Luke Briscoe and Chris Ulugia saw the visitors steal a point in dramatic fashion.
There was also late drama in the Championship Shield as a James Glover penalty snatched a 36-34 victory over Toulouse Olympique.
It was a good day for the other three Yorkshire representatives too, as Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles picked up away victories at Oldham Roughyeds, Rochdale Hornets and Swinton Lions respectively.
In League One, Keighley Cougars became only the second third tier side to avoid defeat against Toronto Wolfpack in a 16-16 draw.
Whitehaven couldn’t capitalise once again however as they fell to defeat at Doncaster while Cumbrian neighbours Workington Town also lost away from home, at York City Knights.
Today’s League One Shield games saw North Wales Crusaders seal a potentially crucial victory over Hunslet and Hemel Stags coast to victory at South Wales Ironmen.
Full Results:
Qualifiers:
Halifax 12-36 Widnes Vikings
London Broncos 32-32 Featherstone Rovers
Championship Shield:
Dewsbury Rams 36-34 Toulouse Olympique
Oldham Roughyeds 16-20 Bradford Bulls
Rochdale Hornets 14-32 Batley Bulldogs
Swinton Lions 30-32 Sheffield Eagles
League One:
Doncaster 30-22 Whitehaven
Keighley Cougars 16-16 Toronto Wolfpack
York City Knights 28-18 Workington Town
League One Shield:
North Wales Crusaders 20-12 Hunslet
North Wales Crusaders 20-12 Hunslet

South Wales Ironmen 4-22 Hemel Stags