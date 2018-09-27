Rovers eye Pickersgill

Featherstone Rovers are set to add Bradford utility back Brandon Pickersgill to their list of new signings for 2019.

The talented 21-year-old has spent much of this season at fullback, but can cover a number of other positions.

He is now poised to be the latest addition to a reshaped squad at Rovers, who last week confirmed the captures of James Harrison – as originally revealed by League Express – and Kiedan Hartley.

Harrison, 22, has signed a one-year contract after making more than 60 Championship appearances for Batley.

Featherstone coach John Duffy said: “James is a player who we have been looking at all year.

“He’s very capable in the back row or down the middle and we know he can do big minutes for us.

“He comes from good stock and just wants to progress in his career.

“I’m looking forward to a big pre-season from him and him adding value to us.

“He’s got a big future. Quite a few clubs were after him and we’re lucky to have got his signature.

”There was competition from a club in the Qualifiers, but we’ve been looking at him for a long time and are very pleased to have him coming to Featherstone.”

Harrison is expected to be joined at the club by his Batley teammate Brad Day.

Meanwhile, Hartley says fellow Leeds youngsters Dakota Whylie and Harry Newman, who have played for Rovers this year, helped him decide to join the Championship club.

The 18-year-old fullback has penned a permanent one-year with Featherstone having captained the Rhinos at Scholarship level.

He will link up with Whylie, who has also made the switch to Rovers for next year. Hartley said: “I’ve spoken to Dakota a lot – he’s a good mate of mine and he said it’s a great club.

“Watching him and Harry (Newman) play really well, which they have been, is a real incentive to come and perform here myself.

“Every time you see the Featherstone scoreline, the team has plenty of points.

“It shows they’re an attacking team, which is what I’m all about.

“I love getting the ball in my hands and just going at defenders.

“Speaking to John, he thinks I can adapt to Featherstone’s style really well and I’m looking forward to it massively.

“As soon as I knew Featherstone were interested in me, I definitely wanted to snap it up.

“You look at people like Jack Walker, who stepped up at such a young age and just adapted to that physicality of playing against grown men.

“I think it will develop me as a player massively.”