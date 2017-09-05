Rovers forward signs new two-year deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone have continued with the retention of their current squad after Luke Cooper signed a new two-year deal.

The 23-year-old made his professional debut with the club in 2015 and has made 40 appearances for the club since, including his first under John Duffy in their defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday.

“I am absolutely over the moon to be staying with Featherstone, this is a great club and I love it here,” said Cooper, who is sponsored by The Ramsdens.

“I have been here for a long time now, having come up through the ranks with Featherstone, and I know what is expected here.

“I am happy to keep working hard to maintain my place in the team. I have big ambitions and want to fulfil them as a Rovers player!”

He follows in the footsteps of Misi Taulapapa, who signed a new deal with the club last week.