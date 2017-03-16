Rovers star looking forward to Bradford return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers winger Chris Ulugia is expecting an exciting atmosphere when he and his team-mates take on the star threequarter’s former club Bradford Bulls this weekend.

Featherstone travel to the Provident Stadium, Odsal, on Sunday afternoon, seeking a place in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round (kick-off 3.00pm).

Ulugia joined the Bulls prior to the start of 2015 season and was loaned to Batley Bulldogs, before arriving at the Big Fellas Stadium last October.

The Samoan centre has been a big hit since joining the Rovers, scoring four tries in six Kingstone Press Championship appearances for the club.

Ulugia, who is sponsored by League Express, said: “I am looking forward to Sunday, it is going to be a great occasion for everyone involved, the fans, the staff and the players.

“The fans at Bradford and Featherstone are great, so I am sure the atmosphere will be pretty exciting. The supporters will be buzzing and we want to perform for them.

“Our goal this season is to finish high up in Championship’s top four but a good cup run is also really important to us, and we are starting with a difficult test.

“This competition means a great deal to the Featherstone club and I am proud to be representing this club.

“We have started the season well but kicking on beating Bradford is essential for our own confidence. We will go there looking to get the job done – and done well!”