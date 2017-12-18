Rowley dismisses Wolfpack criticism

24 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

TORONTO head coach Paul Rowley has insisted the Wolfpack’s involvement at the Magic Weekend is in the sport’s best interests.

It was confirmed by the RFL last week that the Canadian club will take on Toulouse in a seventh match at next year’s event at St James’ Park, making it the first ever Championship fixture to be staged at the Super League event.

It will be the opening game on Saturday afternoon, 19 May, at 12.45pm.

However, the news was received negatively by some who claim the move shows preferential treatment and does not benefit the sport.

Toronto, whose Lamport Stadium is currently undergoing refurbishment, forcing them to play all their fixtures in the first half of the season away from home, have given up home advantage to take part and will not receive any financial incentives for their involvement.

Rowley claims that the decision was made with the sport’s future in mind.

“If we always try to please the minority nothing will ever move forward,” he said.

The full story can be found in the new League Express. Buy in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.