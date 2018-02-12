Rowley gives props to Barrow after draw

Paul Rowley complimented Barrow Raiders after they held his Toronto side to a draw.

In awful conditions, the Wolfpack battled out an 8-8 stalemate with the Cumbrians, who picked up their first point of the year.

However, Rowley insisted he wasn’t disappointed with the result or performance of his side and praised Barrow for their performance.

“It was really tough for both sides,” he said.

“Barrow were outstanding in that second-half, I don’t remember them dropping a ball in the entirety of that second-half and the game management was very good from them.

“We’re not despondent, we don’t consider it a poor result or a poor performance more importantly, I thought the boys dug in and played really tough. There’s an education in everything that we do and we’ll pick that up in the week.

“Every man from one to seventeen I thought was very good. But credit to both teams for having a dig in these conditions. This isn’t rugby really, I don’t know what it is, maybe the game should have been called off, but fair play to Barrow, it was a good crowd and I hope they enjoy the point they got out of today’s game. We wish them the best for the season ahead.”