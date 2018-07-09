Rowley hungry for promotion with the Wolfpack following league triumph

Toronto Wolfpack have set their sights on Super League after they secured back-to-back league titles at the weekend.

Paul Rowley’s side thrashed Sheffield to secure top spot in the Championship after 23 rounds.

It’s been a remarkable season for the Wolfpack, overcoming great adversity at the start of the year to cruise to the league title with just one defeat to their name.

But Rowley has emphasised the need to go and finish the job, with a promotion to the top flight Toronto’s ultimate objective.

“We’re very satisfied to finish as league leaders, it’s a recognition of the hard work of everybody concerned,” he told League Express.

“Our attention is already on the much more difficult task ahead in just a few weeks time. We can sit and watch as all the teams scrap for final positions and focus our training around prepping ourselves for a different level of intensity and if our opponents at the moment bring nothing then the next best thing is to step up our training.

“We know it’s going to be a completely different ball game but we will hit the eights with confidence and belief.”