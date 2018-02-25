Rowley: London our biggest test yet

Paul Rowley believes his side face their toughest challenge to date when they take on London Broncos in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Toronto and the Broncos are the only remaining sides with an unbeaten record after three rounds, with Danny Ward’s side a point ahead of the Wolfpack following their draw with Barrow.

A lot of Toronto’s success has been down to their defence, having only conceded four tries in their opening three games.

But London have averaged almost 40 points a game in their opening three outings, and Rowley is aware of their threats.

“They’re extremely fast and have X-Factor,” he said.

“You can’t coach speed but on the back of that you can coach how to create opportunities and they’ve done that very well. They’re definitely worthy of their position at the top of the league and they’re synonymous of being a Super League club. There’s a lot to be admired of them and it’s the most stable I’ve known the club to be.”

However, Rowley believes he has found a way to stop them.

“They’ve shown that they’ve got a toughness to them as they beat Featherstone who are very aggressive.

“Having the lion’s share of possession goes a long way to stopping them and the whole team being defensively accountable. Jarrod Sammut sees things earlier than anyone else and has the athletic ability to capitalise, so we must all be aware of our roles and be accountable.”

The fixture brings together two of the world’s major cities, a fact not lost on Rowley as Toronto continue to travel across the UK.

“It’s an intriguing tie, none more so that it has two of the world’s best cities heading it. It’s a news story, not just a sports story.

“It’s great, the Championship, it has a great mix of the heartland, traditional clubs and clubs like ours with real drive and new ambition. It’s good to be a part of.”