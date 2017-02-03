Rowley looking for more competition for Toronto ahead of new season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toronto Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley has revealed that he is looking to get at least one more pre-season friendly for his side before their first-ever competitive game later this month.

The Wolfpack do not make their debut in a competitive game until the third round of the Challenge Cup, owing to the fact that they will not be competing in the League 1 Cup this season.

And Rowley said that while he wouldn’t be overly concerned if they couldn’t get at least one fixture arranged against a reserve side between now and their first match, he admits they would be “undercooked” if they were to not arrange something.

“We might try and organise a game or two against reserve sides to get some more contact into our legs,” he said. If we get a game then that’ll be great but if we don’t, we certainly won’t lose any sleep over it.

“The Challenge Cup would be our first competitive game so we would certainly be undercooked going into that, but it what it is.”

Rowley also said that he believes not competing in the League 1 Cup will of benefit to his side – saying they will be fit and fresh for the start of the new League 1 season, which begins for them with a game against London Skolars.

He said: “We’re still in pre-season mode; we’ll sit back and watch everyone hopefully beat the living daylights out of each other and we can benefit from being healthy.

“We’re working hard, that’s all we can do, so we’ll be ready for the Challenge Cup and the first game against London Skolars.

“We’ve been impressed that there’s potential – but not overly impressed that we’re where we want to be. However, the Hull game gave us a great starting point and it allowed us to get a proper visual look of where we are as a group. We’re happy we’ve seen enough to know we can get to where we want to be.”