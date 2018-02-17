Rowley preparing to reunite with old friends at Halifax

Toronto head coach Paul Rowley insists his side have no divine right to be in the top four at the end of the season.

Along with Leigh Centurions, the Wolfpack have been put on a pedestal as top four certainties by most, leaving the rest of the competition fighting for the final two spots in the Qualifiers.

One of the clubs in the mix for those places are Halifax, who welcome Rowley’s side this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, Rowley emphasised that his side are just another contender, despite their full-time status and star-studded squad.

“I think people say that because they see us with a lot of money,” he said.

“But a lot of the money we spend is to facilitate being there. Obviously, we’re full-time and there’s a cost element to that, but a lot of these part-time clubs have players of a similar ability. There are seven or eight realistic challenges for the top four and I consider us a challenger.

“We’ll get stronger as the year goes on, but it’s a tough league and that draw at Barrow justified what I said that there will be twists and turns and there are no easy games.

“There’s a lot of team fighting for that top four and Halifax are certainly one. I don’t think anything will be defined just yet, but it’s good for us to notch points every week because we’re away every game. This first three months, despite being a big challenge, is good if we come out of it positively.”

The Wolfpack’s trip to The Shay sees Rowley return to one of his former clubs from his playing days.

He spent seven years playing for Fax, but despite admitting he was looking forward to the trip, he warned that they will prove a formidable challenge for his side to overcome.

“There are people I always look forward to seeing at clubs, but especially Halifax.

“I have some good friends, including the coach and the lovely lady who looks after everyone there, Hilda.

“They’re a strong side with a good influx of loan and dual-reg players to help them this week. But without that, they’re well coached and a top four side, it’s a top four battle.”