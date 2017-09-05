Royals celebrate!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

METHLEY ROYALS will commemorate their tenth anniversary on Saturday (9 September) with a game between the original side and the present team.

The match, at the Eddie Ashton Arena, Savile Park, Methley, kicks off at 2.30pm and will be followed by a reunion at the Castleford outfit’s base at Methley WMC (the Top Club).

All former players, coaches and backroom staff are welcome.

Methley’s first fixture was at nearby Swillington on Saturday 8 September 2007 under coach Tony Handforth, with fellow founders John Savile and Carl Garman in the side. The game ended in defeat but the Royals closed in pole position in that season’s CMS Yorkshire League Division Four, beating Swillington in the Top Four Final.

The Royals went on to sustained success, Handforth’s son Paul subsequently steering them through the ranks of the Pennine League, with a victory at Leigh Miners Rangers in the BARLA National Cup, and a one-point defeat at the hands of Drighlington in a BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-final, along the way.

Further information is available from Carl Garman (077 2544 0293) or Phil Hodgson (077 8698 0909).