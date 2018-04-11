Rugby AM moves on to Oulton

Saturday’s televised fixture in the Kingstone Press National Conference League is the Division One `derby’ between promotion-chasing Oulton Raiders and Leeds rivals Milford Marlins, who are riding high at the head of the section.

The game, on FreeSports, kicks off at 4.30pm.

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Fixtures

Saturday 14 April 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Underbank Rangers

Hunslet Club Parkside v West Hull

Kells v Siddal

Myton Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield

Normanton Knights v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wigan St Patrick’s v Wath Brow Hornets

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh

Ince Rose Bridge v Bradford Dudley Hill

Lock Lane v Leigh Miners Rangers

Oulton Raiders v Milford Marlins (TV game)

Pilkington Recs v York Acorn

Shaw Cross Sharks v Thornhill Trojans

DIVISION TWO

Crosfields v Stanningley

Drighlington v Saddleworth Rangers

East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Hull Dockers v Wigan St Jude’s

Leigh East v Askam

West Bowling v Hunslet Warriors

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Gateshead Storm

Millom v Barrow Island

Oldham St Anne’s v Woolston Rovers

Stanley Rangers v Beverley

Waterhead Warriors v Clock Face Miners