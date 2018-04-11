Rugby AM moves on to Oulton

Saturday’s televised fixture in the Kingstone Press National Conference League is the Division One `derby’ between promotion-chasing Oulton Raiders and Leeds rivals Milford Marlins, who are riding high at the head of the section.
The game, on FreeSports, kicks off at 4.30pm.
KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Fixtures
Saturday 14 April 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Underbank Rangers
Hunslet Club Parkside v West Hull
Kells v Siddal
Myton Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield
Normanton Knights v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Wigan St Patrick’s v Wath Brow Hornets
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh
Ince Rose Bridge v Bradford Dudley Hill
Lock Lane v Leigh Miners Rangers
Oulton Raiders v Milford Marlins (TV game)
Pilkington Recs v York Acorn
Shaw Cross Sharks v Thornhill Trojans
DIVISION TWO
Crosfields v Stanningley
Drighlington v Saddleworth Rangers
East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Hull Dockers v Wigan St Jude’s
Leigh East v Askam
West Bowling v Hunslet Warriors
DIVISION THREE
Eastmoor Dragons v Gateshead Storm
Millom v Barrow Island
Oldham St Anne’s v Woolston Rovers
Stanley Rangers v Beverley
Waterhead Warriors v Clock Face Miners