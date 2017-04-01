Rugby league considering increasing points awarded for a drop-goal from 2018

League Express
By League Express April 1, 2017 06:00 Updated

Rugby league considering increasing points awarded for a drop-goal from 2018

League Express has uncovered secret plans which involve rugby league introducing a groundbreaking change to the rules next year – upping the points awarded for a drop-goal to two.

The one-pointer has played a crucial role in rugby league’s history all across the world – most recently in this country concerning Salford, who secured their Super League survival last year thanks to a drop-goal from Gareth O’Brien.

NRL titles have been won with them, championships and cups decided on them and more – but from 2018, it has emerged secret meetings have taken place to change the amount of points awarded from one to two – potentially turning the game on its head.

Crucially, it’s also been learned that despite raising the number of points for a drop-goal from one to two, there are no plans to increase the points for penalties or conversions.

It’s understood preliminary discussions have taken place with a view to bringing in the changes in all worldwide competitions from April 2018.

TotalRL and League Express have asked for a statement from any of the relevant governing bodies across the world, and were eventually contacted by a spokesman, Joe Keane, who said: “It is normal for rugby league to try and innovate. Only a fool would think it is wise to stand still without considering alternative options. We will not comment any further.”

But one unnamed fan replied to us: “The only fools here are the supporters who have to put up with these ideas.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

League Express
By League Express April 1, 2017 06:00 Updated

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions