Rugby League Deadline Day: Round-up of all the moves

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

11:16

Rochdale have got in on the Deadline Day fun.

They’ve confirmed that Lee Mitchell, Dec Kay and Lewis Hatton have all joined the club on loan for the rest of the season from their dual-reg club Warrington Wolves.

“We are delighted to secure these three players until the end of the season at least,” Kilshaw commented.

“All three have been outstanding to us and it’s another example of the reserve sytsem working as these lads may have been lost to the game at the start of the season.”

11:04

Could Kalifa Faifai Loa be on his way to Super League?

A report in The Sun today suggests he has signed for Huddersfield Giants.

League Express reported last month that the Samoan international had been offered to clubs, with Widnes competing with one other club.

Rumours linking him with Toronto were wide of the mark, as reported on TotalRL last week.

Toronto Wolfpack have not signed Kalifa Faifai Loa, despite reports. He has been offered to clubs but he won't be joining the Wolfpack. — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) July 14, 2017

But a deal could yet be completed today for the St George Illawarra man if the rumours are true.

10:51

Halifax’s need to recruit new players has maybe just heightened somewhat.

Watson has just confirmed no Salford players will be available to the Championship club on dual-registration terms.

Halifax won't have access to any Salford players for Qualifiers. Ian Watson just confirmed no Red Devils players heading to The Shay — Aaron Bower (@AaronBower) July 21, 2017

10:48

No more activity to be expected from Salford before 2018.

Ian Watson has confirmed at the club’s press conference that they will not be making further recruits for the Super 8s after unveiling Tyrone McCarthy and Manu Vautvei.

When asked if recruitment was done, Watson side: “Yeah, 100 per cent, we’re done. It was key getting these two in – that was the most important thing. We don’t want to bring people in for the sake of it.”

10:38

Not the news Bradford were wanting. The club has yet to sort a visa out for Willie Tonga and it appears his future remains up in the air.

Update from Bradford – the Bulls are working hard behind the scenes to get things over the line but aren’t confident anything will get done. — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) July 21, 2017

10:22

London’s business ahead of the Qualifiers appears to be done.

Understand London are done transfer-wise. Happy with what they’ve got after Sam Wilde addition this week – they’re ready for the Qualifiers — Aaron Bower (@AaronBower) July 21, 2017

10:20

It sounds like Halifax could be one of the clubs doing business today…

Understand Halifax are still hopeful they can get some business done before the deadline today. — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) July 21, 2017

10:14am

Dewsbury have completed the signing of former Oldham and Sheffield player Tommy Ashton on a deal until the end of the season.

He said: “My initial ambition is to get a run out with the lads and show people what I’m about. I want to help in the club’s quest to secure Championship rugby for next season, and continue our recent momentum. I believe that I can offer hard, direct running, with a little hint of flair, and I am looking forward to getting the chance to play in front of the Dewsbury fans.”

9:46am

In case you missed it earlier this morning, Featherstone have missed out on the signings of Dane Nielsen and Ryan Hampshire after failing to finalise deals for the duo. We’ve got much more on the story – including reaction from Featherstone – right here.

9:15am

Sheffield signed Liam Cooper, Jonah Cunningham and Calvin Wellington – but they will have to wait for their debuts after penning loan deals with the club. However, Jake Spedding is available after signing for the rest of the year – while the Eagles have also signed Jack Owens on a permanent deal.

8:54am

Oldham have beaten the deadline to sign Huddersfield fullback Jared Simpson on loan for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has featured three times already for Scott Naylor’s side on dual-registration but will now spend the remainder of the season in the Championship.

“Jared further strengthens the squad as we prepare for the Shield games,” said Oldham chairman Chris Hamilton. “He has been with us before so he knows all about our expectations and how we do things.”